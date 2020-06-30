Beyonce: Wetin Nigerians dey tok about di singer 'Black is King' new album
Beyonce don enta hot seat recently afta she release trailer of her new visual album "Black is King".
Di album wey di singer say dem originally film for 'The Lion King' movie, na to honour black pipo.
She bin announce di release of di album on June 28, 2020 inside long Instagram post wia she tok about di hardwork wey she do to produce am.
She bin announce di release of di album on June 28, 2020 inside long Instagram post wia she tok about di hardwork wey she do to produce am.
But since di trailer drop, some Nigerians don dey share different opinion of di kain message di album dey send about Africa and many no like how di album dey showcase di continent.
Dis Nigerian model for tweet say Beyonce dey like showcase African culture for her music but she no dey ever come Africa do tour.
Beyoncé🤝including African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours— #1, again. (@Dimssoo) June 28, 2020
Same Beyonce🤝Making a whole movie based off Africa and its culture that’s not available in Africa.
Omowamiwa believe say di video dey show Africa wey no dey even exist.
Black americans have created for themselves an “africa” that is this wierd homogeneous exotic fantasy. It is infact a seperate mythical country with no resemblance to any real country in the real Africa. https://t.co/orMjwAd3gZ— Hypernova&Stardust (@k_omowamiwa) June 28, 2020
See some oda tins wey pipo dey tok:
“Would a Zamunda without its prosperity or a Wakanda without the technological advancements of vibranium be of much interest to African-American audiences?” https://t.co/kY28YLmJuf— James Òmò-Ojo (@jamosa21) June 29, 2020
Why does Beyoncé need to create a mythical and very wakanda like idea of Africa? Please stop selling the idea of that Africa is some lost continent and just accept that it’s actually a place with a history and diversity many are too lazy to bother learning.— Nimco Ali (OB-fanny-E) 🔻 (@NimkoAli) June 29, 2020
Afrofuturism has its merits. My issue is when its all about the “Wakandanization” of Africa.The same way Nigerians abroad have the luxury of crafting a“Gidi”bubble that is about suya,owanbe,small chops&fine native.We shouldn’t only be represented in extremes of poverty or royalty— Hypernova&Stardust (@k_omowamiwa) June 29, 2020
E no too tey before Beyonce fans come rescue her from di callout, as dem tag di pipo wey dey critic di video 'haters'.
See some di tweets from Beyonce supporters:
People hating BEYONCÉ for the trailer but Your own Africa today is a white man's fantasy. You've taken their cultures, religion, language and habits but that doesn't bother you, you're more concerned with talking down on people who are trying to reconnect with their roots— gypsyking (@ideasmann_) June 29, 2020
Reminder that Black Is King is the work of actual African artists. Your running to drag Beyonce for a one minute trailer has you on the internet calling the work of actual African artists "wakandafiction" and a black capitalist exploitation. https://t.co/okv2lG5bw7— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) June 30, 2020
Beyonce bin feature some Nigerian creatives like Nigerian creatives Ibra Ake, Daniel Obasi, KC Obiajulu, Logor and Dafe Oboro wey work on di Nigerian part of di film, while Ghanaian creatives like Joshua Kissi bin work on di Ghanaian part of di film.