Voters registration: Ghana EC registration form and how to register for voter ID ahead of de December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of Ghana

Voters registration exercise ahead of de December presidential and parliamentary elections dey in progress across Ghana.

De registration exercise go happen for 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centres throughout de West African nation

But before your name go fit go on dis register, you for go through de following registration process wit di Elector Commission EC Registration Form which dey happen for de various registration centres.

Here be four key processes wey you for know about de registration exercise.

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of Ghana

1. Fill voter registration form

De Registration Officers go give you form to fill, dis form get three sections, A, B and C.

Section A of de form dis be what you for give dem:

Full name, date of birth, age, sex, residential address, town/village/area, district, region and National Identification Card number or Passport number.

Section B of dis form you for give dem de following:

Father's full name, mother's full name, hometown address, town/village/area, district and region.

Section C dey reserved for pesins wit disability.

Anoda important process wey some pipo go go through be de guarantor process.

If you be Ghanaian but you no get de two documents electoral commission dey use as proof of citizenship, the you for go through de guarantor process.

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of Ghana

2. Go through guarantor process

As part of dis guarantor process you for get two pipo wey register as voters during dis new compilation who go guarantee give registration officials say you be Ghanaian.

You for fill Voter Registration Identification Guarantee Form.

In dis form, you for state de relationship of guarantors to you, weda dem be parent, sibling, guardian, spouse or something else.

These guarantors for state dema contact number, Voter ID number, polling station code, polling station name and sign or insert thumbprint on de form.

After signing de declaration say you be Ghanaian, you go submit give registration officials who go investigate den take decision.

Wia dis foto come from, Electoral Commission of Ghana

3. Biodata Details

After registration officials vet your form den tins wey dem be satisfied say you be Ghanaian, dem go not take your biodata details.

Dis dey include your thumbprint, passport picture den stuff which dem now go take create new voter ID card give you.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana EC

4. Covid-19 Protocols

While you dey go through de whole registration process, EC say you for make sure say you dey follow de Covid-19 preventive protocols.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa reveal say some 7,000 health personnel go be present for de registration centres.

Dis health officials go make sure say people dey enforce Covid-19 protocols like washing hands, sanitising, social distancing den stuff.

So far a total of 44,000 officials wey dey ground from June 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020 where de registration exercise go happun.