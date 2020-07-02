Hushpuppi extradition: Ramoni Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi and Woodberry go face 'warrant' outside Dubai - Police

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpuppi/Instagram

Di United Arab Emirates don deport one alleged criminal Raymond Igbalode Abbas wey dem dey call Hushpuppi, give di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for America.

Di Dubai police reveal dis one for inside statement wey dem post for dia twitter handle.

Recently, di Dubai Police arrest di two wanted fraudsters, "Hushpuppi" and "Woodberry" along with ten African cybercriminals for one special operation wey dem call "Fox Hunt 2".

Di operation take down di suspects for committing crimes outside di UAE, plus money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

Dem catch di suspects for one series of synchronised raids by six SWAT teams from Dubai Police who spoil di plan of di ganag to deceive plenti people from around di world and steal dia moni.

Di Director of di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray praise di ogbonge work wey di the the United Arab Emirate Dubai Police General HQ do to arrest Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as "Hushpuppi" and Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry" for dia operation "Fox Hunt 2".