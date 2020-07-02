Hushpuppi extradition: Who be Woodberry wey Dubai police arrest wit Ramoni Igbalode
People dey wonder who be di Mr Woodberry wey Dubai police extradite go America alongside Hushpuppi, di Nigerian internet celebrity wey Dubai police catch ontop accuse of fraud mago- mago for inside United Arab Emirates.
Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol for Dubai bin arrest Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppy and Woodberry wey im real name na Olalekan Jacob Ponle for internet crime wey worth ova N160bn - dat na 1.6 billion dirham to naira.
Di Director of Dubai CID also say from dia raid, dem gbab document of one planned fraud wey dey worth $435 million.
Dubai police for dia twitter handle tok say dem don deport dem give FBI for America.
See wetin we sabi about Woodberry
- Im real name na Olalekan Jacob Ponle, dem born am for May 25.
- Mr Woodberry na Nigerian socialite and e dey live for Dubai.
- Woodberry na pesin wey keep im private life private as information about am no too dey.
- Im Instagram handle na @mrwoodberry and im get about 166,000 followers
- Di 51 posts wey e put for instagram, showcase expensive cars, travels, clothes wey im flaunt.
- For im last post for June 8 before Dubai police arrest am on top internet fraud accuse, im bin celebrate im mama birthday wit picture of one white range rover car. He write say "Happy birthday mum, I wan make you know say I be nothing without you but I fit be everything if you dey by my side. I owe you for di thing wey I become today. You be di most special pesin for my life."
Happy birthday, Mom! I want you to know that I am nothing without you, but I can be everything with you by my side. U are an everlasting bloom in a wonderful garden where only love and beauty grows! Whatever I am today, I owe it to you. You are the most special person in my life. Thank you Mom. Happy Birthday to you!
- And for im birthday, he post say "you suppose enjoy wetin you work for. No let anybody make you feel guilty for di money wey you don gada, especially if na your blood, sweat and tears you take gada di wealth".
Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I sincerely appreciate every one of you. 🔵✨. . . YOU ARE WORTH THE PLEASURES OF YOUR LABOR 💙 Stop letting people make you feel guilty for the wealth you’ve acquired, especially when you paid in blood, sweat and tears, to have the things that are deemed “ un-purchase-able”. Love, Happiness, good health. It’s investment. Don’t feel guilty for the return on your investments when it’s your time to spread your wings, soar into the blessings, and take up more space. There are so many things you can’t control, like how people feel about all of that. You can control your thoughts in knowing, “It’s okay to take pleasure in this.” You did it to help yourself. You did it to help others. It’s time to live guilt free. I formally reintroduce myself. . “HRH MARINDOTTI 1” 👑 . Translation: Wealth Carresses Me. Wealth Pours Down on Me. I earnt that, and no one put me in that position besides me, and no one can do that for you, besides you. THANK YOU !
- Mr Woodberry dey always wear two wristwatches
Dem catch di suspects for one series of synchronised raids by six SWAT teams from Dubai Police who spoil di plan of di gang to deceive plenti people from around di world and steal dia moni.