Non- Career Ambassador: Nigeria President Buhari do appoint 41 non-career ambassadors - See wetin you need to know about dem

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari approve di renewal of di appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors and promise say ojoro no go dey for di representation.

Dis promise from di president na sake of di recent complain afta di announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors wey say some states no get representative.

Di president promise Nigerians say dem go carry everybody along for all matters of governance, according to one statement from di presidential palace Aso Rock.

Now pipo don dey shine torch dey look di list to know who be dis 12 non-career ambassadors wey president Buhari approve dia re-appointment.

Mrs. Uzoma Emenike (Abia)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Embassy Dublin

Dr. (Mrs.) Uzoma Emenike wey come from Abia state, Nigeria don be di Ambassador of di Federal Republic of Nigeria to di Republic of Ireland before President Buhari renew her appointment on Thursday.

According to di Nigeria Embassy Dublin website, she get two Bachelor degrees, two Master degrees, and one Doctorate Degree.

Dr. Emenike wey be 55 years old, get B.Sc Sociology and Anthropology from University of Maiduguri and LL.B from University of Reading, U.K.

She also get Master degree for International Law and Diplomacy from University of Lagos, Nigeria and anoda Master for International Management from University of Reading, U.K.

Ambassador Emenike dey married to Chief Ikechi Emenike and dem born four children.

Mr. Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Embassy Germany Wetin we call dis foto, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar wey come from Bauchi state, Nigeria na di Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany since 2017 before im reappointment.

Dem born am for 1967 and e be former member of Nigeria house of representative from 2007 to 20011 wey e represent Gamawa Federal Constituency and also don contest twice for Governor of Bauchi State.

Oga Tuggar get bachelor degree of Arts International relations from United state international University, San Diego, plus master degree from University of Cambridge.

Mr. Muhammad Madugu (Bauchi)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerianbern.org

Oga Muhammad Madugu wey also come from Bauchi state, Nigeria na di ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland before di renewal of im appointment.

Dem born am for 1957 and e start im im career with Darazo local government area on di 1st of July 1997 as Community Development Supervisor. From Feb 2008- Oct 2009, e be permanent secretary for di civil service of Bauchi state and retire for dat office afta 33 years of service .

Oga Madugu attend different seminars and workshop on management/Administration, planning, uilding and financial control.

Mr. Baba Jidda (Borno)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Honours from the Kanem-Bornu Empire

Baba Ahmad Jidda wey come from Borno state na Nigeria Ambassador to China. E don first serve as Secretary to Borno State Government (SSG) during di days of former Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff and then during di first tenure of Governor Kashim Shettima.

E get B.Sc. Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and also attend University of Manchester, UK wey e for get M.A Development Economics plus Post Graduates Advanced Diploma in Development Administration.

Oga Jidda don first be di Ambassador of Nigeria to Burkina Faso and also don contest for governorship election inside Borno state.

Mr. Uyigue Oghogho (Edo)

Oga Uyigue Oghogho wey come from Edo state na High Commissioner of Nigeria to Mauritius.

E start im career as supervisor for VESA FOOD AGENCIES LIMITED for 1986 before e come be honourable me=mber of di Edo tate House of Assembly and later RT Hon speaker Edo state House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Dr. Eniola Ajayi

Dr Eniola Ajayi wey come from Ekiti state na Optometrist/Ocular Pathologist by profession and na she be di current Nigeria Ambassador to Hungary.

She start her career as with clinical duties inside di eye clinic of 445 Nigerian Air Forces Hospital but later leave dia for 1997 to start her private practice.

Dem appoint her commissioner of Education , Science and Technology for Ekiti State from 2010 to 2013 and commissioner for environment from 2013 to 2014.

Ms. Deborah Iliya (Kaduna)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Embassy Congobrazza

Madam Deborah Iliya wey come from Kaduna state, na Nigerian Ambassador to Congo.

She son attend plenti training wey involve cost and financial management, conflict management and resolutions, administrative management and efficiency, negotiation and leadership skill plus odas.

Amb. Iliya don contest for primary election for senate inside Kaduna Southern Senatorial District for 2007 and 20015. She also don contest for General election for Senate, Southern Kaduna senatorial district and carry second for 2011.

Mr. Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Oga Mohammed Rimi wey come from Katsina state, na di Nigerian Ambassador to di United Arab Emirates and e start im career with di Kaduna state Civil Service for 1977 as Economic planning Officer for di states Ministry of Economic Planning.

E don attend plenti national and international course and seminars.

Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi)

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande wey come from Kebbi state, na ogbonge scholar and diplomat wey be Permanent Representative of Nigeria to di United Nations and for June 4 2019, di United Nations General Assembly elect oga Tijjani as President of dia 74th session.

Oga Tijjani get B.Sc for Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria in 1979, MA Political Science from Boston University, USA for 1981 and Ph.D Political Science from University of Toronto, Canada for 1987.

Dr. Modupe Irele (Lagos)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeriafrance.com

Madam Modupe Irele wey ome from Lagos state, na Nigeria Ambassador to France.

She start her career as teacher for di Teacher International School, Ibadan and she don also hold plenti oda position for differnet organizations and associations wey include di position of translator.

She get Bachelor degree in English with small understanding of French from University of Ibadan, then continue with her masters for di same school. Plus second masters in education from University College Dublin and doctorate from Penn State University.

Mr. Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun)

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria High Commission Ottawa

Oga Adeyinka Asekun wey come from Ogun state, na business management professional wey be di Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada.

E be graduate of University of Wisconsin, wey e for get Bachelor of Business Administration, focusing on Marketing. E also get MBA from California State University.

E also sabi well-well for di banking industry and don work for International Merchant Bank, United Bank of Africa(UBA), and Oceanic Bank Plc (now Ecobank).

Senator Goni Bura (Yobe)

Senator Goni Bura wey come from Yobe state, na member of di 4th senate from 1999 to 2003. E chaired di denate committee on Poverty Alleviation and na also member of different standing committee of di senate.