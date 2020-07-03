Feminist Coven: How women dey support one anoda ontop 'shame blame' mata for social media

Wia dis foto come from, @kikimordi Wetin we call dis foto, Women dey own Feminist Coven as positive phrase for empowerment

Di phrase 'Feminist Coven' don dey trend ontop social media after one Segun Awosanya, alias Segalink, use am to yab pipu wey im believe say dey advice Seyitan Babatayo.

Babatayo na di woman wey call out popular singer D'Banj, wey im real name be Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, say he rape am for one hotel room in 2018.

Plenty drama don happun since Babatayo make di accuse but today wen Segalink try tell im side of di story, im say some pipo wey dey "Feminist Coven" no gree allow Babatayo make her own decision on top di matter by hersef.

I say this with all consideration and care. Even the few discussions I had with Seyitan based on her concerns were misinterpreted deliberately and weaponized as me preventing Seyitan from listening to the Feminist Coven's instructions or advisory. The discussion wasn't new... — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 2, 2020

Some women for social media don come out to own di name. Dem say anybody no go fit shame dem with bad name wen dem dey support fellow woman wey dey oppressed.

Sending pure love this morning to Seyitan, everyone who is trying to get her justice and my esteemed members of the feminist coven home and abroad. — Arit Okpo (@thearitokpo) July 3, 2020

Good morning to all distinguished members of the "feminist coven". — Damilola (@darlingdami) July 3, 2020

"Feminist Coven" bangs though.



Love it! Could go for anything from T-shirt slogan to the name of a club. — Moe (@Mochievous) July 3, 2020

Also, some of di women for Twitter don change dia name for dia handle to adopt di new name we oga Segalink give,

Suddenly, ALL the women, not one, not two, not three, but a whole feminist coven cooked up a lie about Dbanj and this disgrace of an activist?And you people are on the side of that ONE MAN, and the Nigerian police force that y'all hate? All the women are lying??

Misogyny stinks!! — Asst. Gen. Sec., Feminist Coven (@Feyipatts) July 2, 2020

We genuinely need to start actively pursuing ...



1. Decriminalizing sex work

2. Decriminalizing abortion

3. Decriminalizing same sex relationships

4. Criminalizing child marriage EVERYWHERE

5. Criminalizing marital rape



I don't know how, but Nigeria needs to change — Feminist Coven Association (@ebelee_) May 18, 2019

BBC Pidgin follow some women to tok on wetin dey tink as women don collect di phrase wey suppose be yab to con get positive meaning.

Kiki Mordi, a journalist, tok say no be new tin to see men dey try to paint women as dramatic and emotional, even evil sake of dem dey speak up about thinks wey dem no like. She add say even words like slay queen wey women dey like to call demsef, some men don turn am to sometin wey bad.

"We don hear plenty names wey dem dey call us just to comot our eye for di equality wey we dey fight for. E be good tin say women no care about those bad words again.

Hassana Maina, wey be advocate against sexual violence, say no negative word go distract dem from di work wey dem dey do to help fellow women.

"If you say feminist coven, we go embrace am saywe be witch because we want women for Nigeria to dey free," na wetin she tok.

'Feminist coven' means say feminist be witch, according to Remi Ibinola, wey be filmmaker, and she tok say no be today wey dem don dey call women witch, adding say e don be for century.

Ibinola also add say to dey call women witch na "to shame women to accept wetin society want".

Okikiola Asher E., wey be esthetician, too say just like dem dey use di "prostitutes" "Single Mum" "divorcée", shame women "feminist coven" sef be one of di words wey dem dey use gas lighting women.

"Na form of passive attack on any woman or group of woman wey dare to go against or speak against di bad tins wey dem dey do woman so dat dem go fit sahme dem into submission.

"Dem wan use dis words hurt feminists but as we don collect am, wetin go be dia next weapon?" na wetin Asher ask.

Anoda person, Ibi, wey be writer, too say if to want equality and justice for women make am feminist demon, then she go gladly devote her life to be demon for feminism. "I don pick di side I want. I don pick di side of Women. Today, tomorrow and for as long as I live".

'Power dey inside language'

To control and use language dey powerful, according to wetin Ada Emeleogu, student wey dey study to become lawyer tell BBC.

To take bad word and begin to dey use am for good tin na wetin feminists dey do with "feminist coven". Emeleogu say dem dey collect power from "oppressors".

"Owning bad word na one common tool of resistance. Feminists don do am witoda bad words like "bitch" or the term "bad woman". Owning di term give us space to define it, to use am how we like, even to show power.

"I personally believe say you fit own meaning of word. Wey you claim whichever name dem call you like"witch" women dey comot di negative power wey dey for dat word.

How women dey support one anoda

E dey common to hear say 'women na women worse enemy' but women for Nigeria dey show support and solidarity for one anoda.

Wen Babatayo come out to tok say D'banj rape am, women for social media support am and join to call di singer make im con answer im name. Also, wen tori say police don arrest am break for social media, women start to dey tweet dey, until dem release am. Police later deny say dem no arrest Babatayo.

Women for Nigeria also comot to protest different rape cases wey dey shele for di kontri. Dem waka go goment office for Lagos and Abuja to tell dem say dem no go continue to dey watch as dem dey rape women.