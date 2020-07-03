Anglophone crisis: Goment-separatist leaders meet, weti kontri pipo di tink

Wia dis foto come from, defence council

Afta goment-separatist leader dis meeting, kontri pipo di hope say dis na beginning for find lasting solution for de crisis for Northwest and Southwest Cameroon.

Goment and separatists leaders meet afta four years weh dis crisis don chakara plenti tins for Anglophone regions.

De meeting hold as UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress send message say make parties for conflict area drop dia weapons so dat de world fit face one enemy weh na Coronavirus.

Also, 15 Nobel Peace Prize winners and former presidents for global campaign for peace and justice advice goment and separatists for end violence, concentrate for fight coronavirus.

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, odas weh deh di serve life sentence for secession komot de tori about de meeting wit nine kombi dem wit goment for press release.

Through e communication lawyers, Sisiku say for de meeting, deh tok dia position, for goment- for stand for regain dia independence.

As tins progress, deh go tok wit odas groups and kontri pipo for de two regions how negotiations di go.

Barrister Agbor Balla weh e don go prison before deh free, e welcome decision for find solution for crisis for Anglophone regions.

I salut the bravery and the Laudable initiative by the Government and Sisiku Tabe & Co as they met on 2 July 2020 to start discussions. It is my fervent wish that these discussions will contribute in finding a breakthrough in the current logjam. I endorse these discussions. — Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF) July 3, 2020

Niang Denis Tabe president for Popular Action Party di support all initiative weh e go bring peace for de two regions.

But, Tabe say all action get for be open and ceasefire no get for bi na only wit pipo weh deh dey for jail.

President Sisiku Ayuk Julius Tabe has now officially reacted following his meeting with French Cameroun Government officials. We are following the developments and we commit in supporting President Sisiku wisdom in Independence Now or Resistance Forever. pic.twitter.com/YaQIJovI61 — Mark Bareta (Ambazonia Is Free) (@MarkBareta) July 3, 2020