Hushpuppi extradition: How Ramoni Igbalode try tiff $124m from premier league club- FBI

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Hushpuppi

Di America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) don tok say Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, almost thief $124m from premier league.

FBI tok dis for inside di press statement wey dem release for dia official website on Friday.

Federal prosecutors in L.A. charge Dubai resident who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media in a wide-ranging conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams.https://t.co/dBhZI4s3pC pic.twitter.com/aroKOIPrdR — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) July 3, 2020

For di statement, FBI tok say dem dey charge am for money laundering wey worth millions of dollars wey im allegedly thief for business email compromise (BEC) frauds and oda scams.

Part of di scam wey Abbas and odas try to do na to steal £100 million (approximately $124 million) from one English Premier League soccer club. Di agency no mention di club.

Police for Dubai first arrest Ramoni Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry and some odas and con give dem to America FBI were dey go face di gbege wey dem do.