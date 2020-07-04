Hushpuppi Arrested: Why APC wan make EFCC probe Atiku, Dino Melaye, oda PDP members ontop Ramoni Igbalode mata - Wetin PDP tok

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/ATIKU/SARAKI/DINO

Di All Progressive Congress (APC) don tell di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to probe top leaders of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APCdey call for di probe sake of dia link with Ramoni Igbalode, AKA Hushpuppi.

Di party, wey dey power for Nigeria, on Saturday, say make di security agencies shook torchlight for Atiku Abubakar, di party presidential candidate for 2019, Bukola Saraki, former Nigerian Senate presido, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of house of representative, and Dino Melaye, wey be former senator.

But Kola Ologbodiyan, di tok tok person of PDP, wey be di opposition party, tell BBC Pidgin say di party never meet on top di accuse.

"Wen di party meet, di matter go come on di agenda," na wetin Ologbodiyan tok be dat.

APC say di ogbonge PDP members don take foto wit Hushpuppi for him base wen dem visit Dubai, according to di statement wey di party deputy National secretary tok tok person, Yekini Nabena sign.

"While relevant authorities investigate di nature of dia relationship and business partnership, we dey challenge PDP leadership to do same and show di kain relationship, particularly di kain services wey di arrested "Hushpuppi" dey provide for dem".

Hushpuppi chop arrest for Dubai where im dey live after police for di kontri do secret investigation wey lead to di arrest of di Nigerian and im friends.

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation for America don charge Igbalode to court for Business Email Compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams. Dem also accuse di man and im accomplice say dem try tiff from U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and English Premier League club weu dem no mention.