Chimamanda Adichie: Ogbonge Author narrate im last moments wit her father

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Chimamanda Adichie Wetin we call dis foto, Author Chimamanda Adichie write letter to mourn her father wey die last month

Chimamanda Adichie, di ogbonge Nigerian author, don write soulful message to take mourn her father wey just die.

Her father, James Adichie, wey be Professor of Statistics and Mathematics, die on June 10, 2020, after im sick small for house.

Di younger Adichie say she follow her father tok on June 9, one day before im die. She say 'Good night' be her father last word to her wen she follow am tok di day before im death.

For di fine writing wey Chimamanda post for her Instagram page, she say she bin don dey fear tey tey di day wey her papa go die sake of say she love am so much.

Chimamanda tok about how everybody for di family dey miss her papa and how dem dey plan burial even for dis time of coronavirus.

"Sleep na my only relief. Wen I wake, how big and say na final go hit me say I no go see my papa again. Neva again. I go crash and sober again. E dey do me to run, to even hide. To no dey think deep n aim safe for me because if I tink am deep, di pain go dey too much. All di tomorrows wey dey without my papa, even im wisdom and im grace," na wetin Chimamanda Adichie write about how her father death dey pain her.

She even tok all di good times wey she spend wit her papa and how he dey always follow her tok before she enter stage. Nothing dey mata to me more dan di pride wey dey dey im face, she say.