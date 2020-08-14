How China new cryptocurrency programme fit affect you

On August 14, China ministry of commerce go begin digital currency pilot programmes for some cities for di kontri.

You be business man or woman wey dey go China, you believe say di Chinese goment plan to use cryptocurrency for dia kontri no concern you? Tink am again.

So, imagine you go McDonald's for Beijing, Hebei province to buy chicken and chip or meatpie but you gatz pay dem wit digital moni. Na so e go fit to take affect you.

Inside statement wey di ministry sign on Friday, dem say di cities wey go do di pilot programme go include Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, eastern region of Yangtze River Delta, "Greater Bay Area" around the Pearl River Delta, and some cities in Midwestern China.

Since April, China begin try im own cryptocurrency wey dem develop especially for dia kontri for Xiong'an area for southwest of Beijing for Hebei, and state-backed local tori pipo Security Times say, di trial na wit 19 companies including two American ones McDonald's, and Subway.

For early August, one of di kontri state-run local tori pipo bin report say di kontri major commercial banks don begin do serious internal test for digital wallet application as dem dey plan to officially launch di digital moni.