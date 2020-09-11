How did Patrice Lumumba die? Belgium wan return African nationalist teeth nearly 60 years afta late Congo prime minister murder

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Patrice Lumumba bin rule Congo for just less than three months

Court for Belgium don rule say di remaining part of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba deadi bodi, wey Belgium keep afta im murder, fit return to im family.

Di court rule on Thursday, September 10 say dem fit return Lumumba teeth afta di late stateman daughter hala for June say make Belgian goment return di rest of her papa bodi "to di land of im ancestors."

For 2002, Belgium bin tok sorry for di role wey dem play for di death of di first prime minister of independent Congo.

Dem bin overthrow Lumumba afta less than three months for office and dem come hand di kontri over to separatists militia wey bin get Belgium backing. Di militia bin kill am for firing squad on 17 January, 1961.

Inside one 1999 book by sociologist Ludo Di Witte, Belgian Police Commissioner Gérard Soete bin explain how for dem to troway Lumumba deadi bodi, dem gatz use saw cut am into pieces come dissolve am inside sulfuric acid.

Soete wey die for 2000, also tok for one German documentary say dem keep two of Lumumba teeth.

Patrice Hemery Lumumba dem born am for born 2 July, 1925, for Onalua, Belgian Congo [now Democratic Republic of the Congo]