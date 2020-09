Lolo Ifunanya: Meet Jennifer from Austria wey dey speak Pidgin pass some Nigerians

Meet Jennifer a.k.a Lolo Ifunanya from Austria wey dey chop pidgin like say tomorrow no dey.

Her video go viral for internet wia she dey para say some oyinbo girls dey yab her unto say she dey yarn pidgin.