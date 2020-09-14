Covid 19 update: Coronavirus new daily record of infections na im WHO report -Kontris wit high cases dey here

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

World Health Organization (WHO) don get new record of high number of coronavirus infections in one day wit 307,930 cases.

Di agency say di deaths bin rise by more than 5,500 wey bring di total to 917,417.

Na India, US and Brazil get di biggest increase in infections.

Di whole world get more than 28 million confam cases and half of dat number dey for di US.

Di former one-day record for new cases na for September 6 wen WHO bin report 306,857 new infections.

Wetin dey happen for oda places?

Kontries across Europe dey record increase in number of daily cases and pipo dey fear say di virus fit hit again.

Local regions wey get serious cases don order lockdown and authorities still dey beg make pipo dey wear dia face masks and follow social distancing rules.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi Wetin we call dis foto, Commissioner of health Prof. Akin Abayomi dey check on patient wey dey isolation for Lagos Teaching Hospital

For Africa, number of daily infections don dey drop altho some kontries still dey see rise in cases.

WHO bin tok say di Covid-19 outbreak for Africa fit don reach di highest level but dem dey warn goment make dem no relax dia restrictions.

Wetin we call dis foto, Charts show say daily cases and deaths in India still dey rise