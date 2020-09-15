US 2020 election: "Cllimate change" turn koko of US presidential campaign

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, U.S. flag dey taped to di pole at di entrance of one house wey fire destroy afta di Beachie Creek fire near Gate

Climate change na im be koko of di US presidential campaign and di two main candidates bin take very opposite stands.

US Presido Donald Trump bin downplay di role wey global warming fit play for di fire wey dey burn for California. Im suggest say di temperature "don dey cool down" and di recent fire na sake of proper forest management.

"I no sure say science know anytin", im tok wen dem tell am say science no agree wit im conclusions.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, WATCH: Trump: 'It'll start getting cooler'

But for di oda side, Joe Biden bin go on attack dey accuse Trump say im ignore di "central katakata" wey dey face di nation.

"If you give pesin wey no send di climate four more years for di White House, why anybodi go surprise if more of America dey on fire?" im ask. "If you give pesin wey dey deny climate four more years for di White House, why anybodi go surprise wen of America enta water?"

Di environment na one generally minor issue for di race for di White House wey dey always get small attention even during di Democratic primary campaign.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Drone footage shows Oregon town covered in flame retardant

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Biden call di president pesin wey dey burn somtin "arsonist" at one campaign stop inside Delaware

Washington Govnor Jay Inslee wey bin make climate change di main focus of im presidential bid, na one of di first to drop out of di race. Tom Steyer, one billionaire bin also carry di mata for head but im campaign no go far.

Dis topic na one wey Trump and Biden get very opposite views ontop.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trump for White House

Trump bin dismiss di notion of manmade climate change as joke by China and even tho im don back down from dat kain tok, im comments on Monday show di kain lack of attention wey im dey give di mata.