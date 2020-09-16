Terry Waya: Na me get Banana Island

Many pipo know Terry Waya as di star socialite and billionaire wey sabi trow expensive party to jollificate,

But no be everybody know say na im discover and get di contract to develop di luxury Banana Island for Lagos south west Nigeria.

Banana Island na man-made Island wey cover close to 1,630,000 square metres and dem divide am into 536 plots

Na Lebanese-Nigerian Chagoury Group partner di wit Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to construct am.

Oga Terry Waya claim say na im dem give di job to develop di area before e hand over to Chagoury to do di job.

Oga terry disclose dis one wen e dey tell BBC Pidgin News how e take make im money as a young man for Nigeria.

E explain give say no body bin know about Banana Island before and dat one day im biin go visit one of im tight friends General Adisa wey be minister of works den.

As e land di office e come see one big poster for im back wey dem write -Banana Island.

Im come ask im friend, wetin di poster mean, dat one come explain give am say dem dey look for partner wey dem go join body take develop di Banana Island and dem sell am

Di partner go get im share and di goment go take im own share.

Becos of im friendship wit Adisa, e come ask am make im give am di job to do and true-true e come give am di project.