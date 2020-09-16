Ecowas Accra mediation on Mali military junta and wetin go happun next to solve di problem

ECOWAS mediation mission go visit Mali next week to resolve outstanding issues wey emerge from dema extraordinary meeting for Accra, Ghana.

On Tuesday, Heads of State and Govments of de 15-member states within ECOWAS meet for Ghana on Tuesday to discuss de military overthrow den transition.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mali coup happun on 18 August, 2020

But ECOWAS leaders fail to reach agreement on when military govment go hand over power to civilian rule, sake of that de mediation team dey follow up.

"We no reach any agreement with de military junta" ECOWAS chair, Nana Akufo-Addo reveal.

Speaking to de press after de meeting, President Akufo-Addo talk say "we meet face to face with de military leadership for Mali and talk eye ball to eye ball… We need civilian leadership of de transition and we make am clear say de moment dem put that [civilian] leadership in place we go lift de sanctions."

ECOWAS Chair reveal say de Mali coup leader Col. Assimi Goita who be part of de meeting agree say upon en arrival for Mali, he go start engage de National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) on how dem go to implement de ECOWAS meeting agreements.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, West Africa regional join-bodi elect Prez Akufo-Addo as di new Chairman on Monday 9 September for di 57th Ecowas Summit wey dey happun for Niamey, capital of Niger.

Some of de sanctions wey ECOWAS consider dey include border closure, suspension of monies into Mali, non-recognition of Mali leadership by member states den stuff.