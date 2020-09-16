"Cardi B, Offset divorce"and why Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar AKA "Cardi B" dey divorce Offset plus how pipo dey react

America singer, Cardi B don file for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, dat na Migos rapper Offset wey real name na Kiari Kendrell Cephus, according to report from local US media

27 years old Cardi B wey real name na Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar file for divorce afta she discovered say Offset cheat on her again, According to tori pipo people, .

Di "WAP" rapper come para cari divorce paper go drop for Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday and say di marriage dey "irretrievably broken" and "E no get any prospects for reconciliation."

Offset don bin cheat on Cardi B before for December 2017 afta sex tape of im and anoda woman leak for internet.

Di sex tape leak just three months afta Cardi and Offset do secret wedding. Cardi B later confam say Offset cheat on her for one for December 2018 afta fans criticize her for still staying inside di marriage.

For Cardi B recent divorce paper, she want make court give her custody of dia two yeras old daughter, Kulture and order Offset to cover di costs of child support.

Di court hearing dey set for 4 November.

How Fans and odas dey react

Cardi B and Offset divorce reason no come as surprise to many of dia fans wey know about dia relationship history as dis no be di first wey she dey file for divorce.

She break di internet for December 2018 afa she announce say she and Offset wan divorce afta one year of marriage.

For one video inside her Instagram she explain say dia divorce no be "anybody fault" and two of dem just simply "fall out of love." "And it's nobody fault.

Some celebs and fans don begin react to di news of dis recent divorce wey Cardi B file for Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia.

While some dey offer prayers for Offset and Cardi B odas dey para for husband for cheating on his wife.

