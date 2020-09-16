"Kano building collapse" kill at least two pipo

Wetin we call dis foto, E say dem need helep of goment to get food and wia to stay

Ahmad Lawal na one of di survivors of di building collapse wey kill two pipo for Kano northern Nigeria on tuesday and e tell BBC say e use im hand comot one of di two pipo wey die from di incident.

Ahmad add say presently 14 of im family members wey escape with dia lives currently dey stay with neighbours wey dey give dem food and place to sleep.

"Di thing happun on Tuesday morning as rain dey fall, my brother na im first wake up our mother to alert her part of di wall don collapse unfortunately e no reach 3 minutes later na im di whole house come down, we be 16 pipo wey dey inside."

"Two of my sister children na dem die and i use hand comot one of dem from di sand unfortunately she don die by then, dis na di first time wey i go find myself for dis kain situation."

Ahmad yan say wetin dey pain dem at di moment be say since wey di building collapse happun nobody from goment don come tok to dem or helep dem.

"Since e happun we neva see anybody from goment apart from di fire service pipo wey come and dis na time wey we need goment helep wella, we no get food or where to stay and na only neighbours dey helep us."

Ahmad say im oda sister wey di collapse break her leg dey for hospital dey receive treatment.

Sani Musa na neighbour of di Lawal family house and e tell BBC say e dey sleep for im house when e hear sound of di collapse and w rush comot.

"I dey sleep na im i hear loud bang of di collapse and i rush comot na im i see wetin dey happun, me and some other neighbours try our best for dem infact i wound for leg as i dey try move some things from di place.

Tok tok pesin of Kano state Fire Service wey speak to tori pipo yan say dem get call around 1am on Tuesday about di collapse and na so dia men rush go dia and dem try dia best to rescue everybodi but unfortunately two pipo don die.

"After we reach dia we try our best but unfortunately two pipo don die already but we rescue 8 pipo."