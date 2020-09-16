"Osogbo Osun state" riot latest update afta SARS, JTF cause"yahoo boy" accident & death plus goment house protest

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Twitter/ Niyi Daram/others

Osogbo, di Osun state capital dey hot sake of wetin lead to di death of one citizen during chase by officials of di Joint Task Force inside di south west Nigerian state.

Govnor of Osun State, South West Nigeria Gboyega Oyetola don call on Nigeria Police force to sharperly begin thorough investigation as di state goment, dem dey shock for wetin happun and di protest wey later follow because of di incident.

Governor Oyetola dey give dis order afta di heavy protest wey later turn katakata on Tuesday inside Osogbo as angry youths para enta street to protest against police brutality.

Di angry youth cari stick, attack pipo, okada, security operatives and odas for some part of di town during di protest.

Dem also cari di deadi bodi of di man wey die and dump am for front of Osun Government House, Oke Fia, according to report from local media.

Video from social media show how di youth even attack one motor wey belong to di Joint Task Force around Alekuwodo Area.

Wetin truly happun

Report from local media outlets for Nigeria dey report say one vehicle wey belong to di JTF bin dey pursue one Toyota Corolla car wey carry four pipo wey dem suspect to be yahoo-yahoo boys along East bypass, Osogbo.

Dis chase come lead to accident around 5:10pm in di evening and one of di passengers die on di spot, while di odas get serious injury, according to di police and eye witness report.

Findings from eye witness reveal say di boys wey dem suspect to be yahoo-yahoo bin go Osun shopping mall to buy things before di JTF officials begin chase dem.

Sake of wetin happun, di youths inside di state come vex entea street do protest and call on di goment to do something about di way wey SARS and oda security officials dey harass young men for Osogbo.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Twitter/Niyi Daram

Wetin di Police tok

Di police tok-tok pesin for Osun state, DSP Opalola Yemisi tell say no be officers of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dey pursue di Toyota Corolla car wey get accident as some pipo dey tok.

She say na di Joint Task Force (JTF) wey include police, army, civil defence, immigration and odas wey di state goment organize dey pursue di car.

DSP Opalola Yemisi say according to wetin eye witness tell di police;

"As di JTF dey patrol dem stop di Toyota Corolla car maybe to search dem but di motor no stop instead dem begin run away. Maybe dis na why di JTF suspect say dem get criminal plan. Maybe dem now lose control and later get accident."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/twitter

Madam Yemisi say police don try to quench di protest wey some youth bin wan still do dis morning afta yesterday own and everything don dey under control.

She say she no know weda dis four guys dey into yahoo-yahoo as some pipo dey tok.

Meanwhile, di Governor don beg di families of di pesin wey die and those wey injure not to take matters into dia hands by hurting more pipo or destroying properties.