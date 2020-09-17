Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai - Govnor of Kaduna approve castration, four oda harsh punishments for rapists

Wia dis foto come from, El rufai/facebook

Govnor of Kaduna State for northern Nigeria, Nasir el-Rufai don sign law wey go sama very strict punishments on anybodi wey dem convict for rape.

Dis new law wey dey inside di Kaduna State Penal Code amendment law 2020, go include castration of man wey rape small pikin below di age of fourteen.

Before now, di highest punishment for rape of adult for Kaduna state na 21 years in prison and life in prison for rape of pikin.

Di Govnor say dis harsh punishments go help protect pikin dem from serious crime.

But castration no be di only punishment inside dis new law. Dis na four oda punishments wey rapists go face for di state:

1. Removal of fallopian tubes

Any woman wey rape small pikin, court go punish her wit removal of her fallopian tubes and death sentence.

2. Death sentence

Anybodi wey rape pikin wey dey below fourteen years go not only chop punishment of castration or removal of fallopian tubes but death sentence.

3. Life imprisonment

If di victim dey above fourteen years, di court go sentence di accused to life imprisonment along wit castration.

4. Sex offenders list