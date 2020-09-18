Coronavirus: Total number of Covid-19 infections don hit 30 million for di whole world

Di number of confam coronavirus cases for di whole world don pass 30 million, according to John Hopkins University.

More than 940,000 pipo don die from Covid-19 since di outbreak start for China late last year.

Di kontries wey di virus hit pass na US, India and Brazil but di number of infections don also increase across Europe for recent weeks.

Many kontries don dey prepare for second wave of di pandemic as winter don dey draw near.

For di UK, di goment dey consider to take more measures wey go include short period of restrictions to try slow second wave of infections.

Outside Europe, Israel dey do second nationwide lockdown later on Friday - di first develop kontri to do dis one.