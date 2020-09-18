WTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala dey election list as Director-General of World Trade Organization race eliminate Egypt, Mexico, Moldova

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di candidates for WTO Director-General

Di World Trade Organisation don comot three candidates from Egypt, Mexico, Moldova wey bin dey compete for Director General of di organisation.

Di chair of WTO General Council Ambassador David Walker bin announce am on Friday, 18 September during one informal meeting of Heads of Delegation.

As e be so, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, UK and Saudi Arabia go continue to round two wey go start on Thursday 24th September to 6th October.

Wia dis foto come from, Team Ngozi