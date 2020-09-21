"Zendaya" win "Emmy awards 2020" as youngest woman to win am during 67th Primetime Academy ceremony for role as lead drama actress
Former Disney star Zendaya bin make history on Sunday, 20 September as she become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series for di Emmys.
Di 24-year-old actress become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series award for di feem - Euphoria.
Sharp-sharp, pipo begin congratulate her for social media.
Goodness gracious I'm in that mood where everything is going to make me emotional. This made me tear up! Also, she's only 24?! Wow, I need to do more with my life. Such an inspiration! You go, Zendaya! https://t.co/IDJLyCGvSY— Lisaa (@LisatotheMarie) September 21, 2020
zendaya came & collected. period.— 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐬 (@icymulatto) September 21, 2020
Three tins you suppose sabi about Zendaya
- Before Zendaya Coleman blow for 2010 for her role as Rocky Blue for Disney Channel show, 'Shake It Up', she bin dey do child model and backup dancer.
- Wen she no dey act, she dey break record wit her music career. Her song 'Rewrite the starts' bin reach top twenty for UK and Australian national charts and e go platinum for di US and double platinum for Australia.
- She no dey chop meat at all as she be vegetarian.