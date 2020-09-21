"Zendaya" win "Emmy awards 2020" as youngest woman to win am during 67th Primetime Academy ceremony for role as lead drama actress

Wia dis foto come from, Emmys

Former Disney star Zendaya bin make history on Sunday, 20 September as she become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series for di Emmys.

Di 24-year-old actress become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series award for di feem - Euphoria.

Sharp-sharp, pipo begin congratulate her for social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Abc/shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Her role for di Euphoria feem wia she act as drug addict bin make her win

Skip Twitter post, 1 Goodness gracious I'm in that mood where everything is going to make me emotional. This made me tear up! Also, she's only 24?! Wow, I need to do more with my life. Such an inspiration! You go, Zendaya! https://t.co/IDJLyCGvSY — Lisaa (@LisatotheMarie) September 21, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 zendaya came & collected. period. — 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐬 (@icymulatto) September 21, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 3

Three tins you suppose sabi about Zendaya