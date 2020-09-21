"Zendaya" win "Emmy awards 2020" as youngest woman to win am during 67th Primetime Academy ceremony for role as lead drama actress

Zendaya: "Emmy awards 2020"

Wia dis foto come from, Emmys

Former Disney star Zendaya bin make history on Sunday, 20 September as she become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series for di Emmys.

Di 24-year-old actress become di youngest woman to win best actress for drama series award for di feem - Euphoria.

Sharp-sharp, pipo begin congratulate her for social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Abc/shutterstock

Wetin we call dis foto,

Her role for di Euphoria feem wia she act as drug addict bin make her win

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3

Content is not available

View content on TwitterDe external site no concern BBC.

End of Twitter post, 3

Three tins you suppose sabi about Zendaya

  • Before Zendaya Coleman blow for 2010 for her role as Rocky Blue for Disney Channel show, 'Shake It Up', she bin dey do child model and backup dancer.
  • Wen she no dey act, she dey break record wit her music career. Her song 'Rewrite the starts' bin reach top twenty for UK and Australian national charts and e go platinum for di US and double platinum for Australia.
  • She no dey chop meat at all as she be vegetarian.