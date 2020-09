"Edo Election final result 2020": Obaseki victory, Wike say "Edo Election" na proof say ‘Godfatherism’ dey end for Nigeria, but na true?

Wia dis foto come from, Obaseki Twitter/Facebook

Di govenorship election for Edo state for southern Nigeria don come and go. And di winner na Godwin Obaseki of di Peoples Democratic Party.

Few hours afta Nigeria election office, Inec declare di winner, some Nigerians enta social media to share funny memes wey show di death of wetin dem describe as 'godfatherism'.

Many of di memes dey yab former govnor Adams Oshiomhole on top how e fail to beat Obaseki despite all im actions to frustrate am for second term.

Obaseki and di god factor wey epp am

E win di election wit 307,955 votes across 18 local goment while im main opponent, di APC candidate, Osagie Ize Iyamu get 223,619 votes.

Obaseki victory no come easy sake of di plenti political battle between him and di former govnor Adams Oshiomhole wey try everytin to make sure say im no win di election.

First, e deny am to win Nigeria ruling party APC primary wey lead to oga Obaseki to port alias defect in June to di kontri main opposition PDP to contest for di 19 September election.

And oga Oshiomhole also make sure e campaign against Obaseki to deny am di chance to win im second term for office.

But no be Oshiomhole AKA Oshio bab only dey fight Obaseki, days to di general election, one of APC national leader, Ahmed Tinubu bin do video dey ask Edo pipo make dem no vote am.

Dis two APC leaders dem bin back Obaseki during im first term election for 2016 sake of say na oga Oshiomhole bin bring am to power.

Govnor Godwin Obaseki main campaign strategy and slogan na to end godfatherism (wey mean to allow one 'powerful politician to always decide who go become what, get goment appointment or win election) for Edo State - and im message really ginger di pipo wey don tire and want to stop political leaders for di state make dem stop to impose pesin wey dem like on dem.

Dis na why many Nigerians dey celebrate di election victory of Godwin Obaseki as dem don create funny memes to condem godfatherism for Nigerian politics.

Politics of godfatherism don tey inside Nigeria political space and many Nigerians believe say di kontri don gradually end dis practice wit di edo election but dis one na true?

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Make we look at some states wia di govnors fall out of favour wit political leaders wey bring dem to power and how dem beat dem during dia election.

Anoda state wit plenti political drama between 'godfather and a sitting govnor na Akwa-Ibom State during di 2019 election.

Oga Godswill Obot Akpabio bin dey in love wit former bank executive Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and make am Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

E come support am to be come govnor but before im first term go finish, dem come begin to quarrel and dem later dem come draw di battle line as di 2019 election begin draw near.

Akpabio bin decamp from PDP to APC and wage war against govnor Emmanuel to remove am.

But despite im political clout and how e dey popular for di state, govnor Emmanuel beat APC and win di election.

Sokoto state:

Many Nigerians still remember di drama wey bin happun between governor Aminu Tambuwal and Aliyu Wamakko

Wey make am defect to di PDP to contest for di 2019 govnorship election.

Di need to control di APC party and leadership structure make Tambuwal to fall out of favour wit oga Wamakko wey be ogbonge political leader for Sokoto state.

Oga Tambuwal win di govnorship election afta dem do supplementary election.

No wonder immediately dem declare Obaseki winner e say Obaseki victory resemble how im too take win for Sokoto state.

Benue state

Di case no dey different for Benue state wia political gbege between Govnor Samuel Ortom and George Akume bin heat up di state.

Di election na really between di two political leader as each of dem try to prove who get power pass.

Oga Geoarge Akume wey be former govnor of di state and di APC leader of di state na im bring Smauel Ortom for power

But close to di end of im first tenure dem come di kwata as oga accuse say di former govnor no allow work sake of plenti demand.

E come decamp go PDP afta e discover say oga George don make up im mind to deny am di nomination.

But afta di election, and di supplementary election, dem come declare am winner.

Wia dis foto come from, Wike

Rivers State

For years di PDP reign supreme for Nigeria oil rich Rivers State until one man decide to test di foundations of di party for 2015 wen e decamp go di APC.

Chibuike Amaechi govern Rivers State for eight years under di umbrella of di PDP, and during dat period e rise to di level of pesin wey sabi di political game even though technically na only one election im contest and win to be govnor of di Nigerian southern state.

Im porting alias defection to di APC bin look like for di first time since democracy rule for Nigeria anoda party oda dan di PDP go rule Rivers State.

Already, him and e former Chief of Staff, Nyesom Wike relationship bin no sweet as e bin be before wen e be govnor, Wike imsef bin get di support of di den president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan.

Amaechi side wit Dakuku Peterside under di umbrella of di APC to rival Wike, but in di end Wike win di 2015 govnorship election and win di 2019 election again.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Even though some state govnors dem don dethrone dia godfather alias pipo wey bring dem to power, Nigerians believe say di Edo case go bring total end to godfatherism especially as di kontri prepare to elect new leaders for 2023.