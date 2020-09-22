Godwin Obaseki of Edo State fresh warning for Adams Oshiomhole, im & Shauibu collect INEC Certificate of Return as court set up Governorship Election Tribunal

Wia dis foto come from, Edo State Government House

Edo State Govnor, Godwin Obaseki don tok say im no get any plans to pursue di former National Chairmo of di All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole comot for di state. But say if Oshimhole continue to dey do wahala for state, im no go mercy for am.

Obaseki wey win second term for office on Saturday, 19 September say Oshimhole dey try cause quarrel between di govnor and im opposition, Osagie Ize Iyamu.

Wia dis foto come from, Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki wey be candidate of Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, bin win im main opponent, Pastor Ize-Iyamu from di kontri ruling All Progressives Congress candidate wey get Oshiomhole backing.

During di Morning Show for Arise TV on Tuesday, 22 September, Obaseki wey bin dey ansa kwesion about im threat during im election campaign to pursue Oshiomhole comot for Edo state, tok say, "I no get any plan to pursue Oshiomhole from Edo but if im continue to dey do wahala, we no go show mercy."

Im say im no go wan tok too much about Oshiomhole, say dem don deceive di former APC national chairmo.

Wia dis foto come from, Godwin Obaseki

Meanwhile, di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC don give certificate of return to Governor Godwin Obaseki and im running mate Phillips Shauibu di winners of di Edo State Governorship election wey hold on Saturday 19 September, 2020.Di INEC National Commissioner for Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo State May Agbamuche Mbu present di certificate to Obaseki and Shuaibu for INEC office for Benin, di Edo State capital.

Wia dis foto come from, Obaseki/Twitter

Also, di President of di Court of Appeal, Justice Mkica Dongban- Mensem don set up di Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal. Dis Tribunal go chook eye into any petition wey arise from dat election.

Reg. Voters (collated): 2,272,058

Accredited Voters (collated): 557,443

Valid Votes: 537,407

Rejected Votes: 12,835

Total Votes Cast: 550,242

Percentage turnout: 24.53%

1st Maximum Votes: 307,955

Secretary of di Tribunal, Sunday Martins, for statement say di Tribunal get di mandate to hear and determine petitions wey fit arise from di election and dem go dey sit for di High Court Complex, Election Petition Court Hall, Sapele Road, Benin City, for venue wey di Chief Judge of Edo state, Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin go approve