MSME Survival Fund registration portal: Latest answers to Covid-19 funding kwesions wey pipo dey ask about di web portal

Na by 10pm on 21 September, 2020 di open for at least 1.7 million Nigerians wey get businesses go get opportunity to benefit from dis moni and e go also help dem pay dia workers salary.

Since wen di "Survival Fund ng registration 2020 web portal" open live for interested Nigerians business to register, some fresh kwesions dey beg for ansas about di whole process..

BBC Pidgin don gada correct ansas as for those wey don begin open di website for registration for di Nigerian goment MSME Survival Fund to give funding of up to N75 billion to support businesses wey don suffer sake of COVID-19 pandemic inside di kontri.

Dis na di answers wey goment give to some of di kwesions about MSME Survival Fund registration

1. Why di page dey carry me go back wen I wan add my workers?

MSME Survival Fund say di feature wey go allow pipo add dia workers no dey launch till 1st of October, 2020, so for now e no go work.

2. How many workers you suppose get to qualify for di fund?

Any business wey meet MSME requirements fit qualify, no be about di number of workers.

3. Di Survival Fund Payroll support na dash or loan?

Under di Payroll Support of di fund, goment go help 500,000 MSMEs to pay salary wey dey between N30,000 to N50,000 per staff.

Goment explain say all di moni under dis funding scheme no be loan and businesses no need to pay back.

4. How long goment go pay dis moni?

Goment go help 500,000 businesses wey dey at risk, pay dia workers salaries for three months.

5. When di registration go end?

Registration for every sector go continue until Thursday 15 October 2020 before e end.

Goment don advise all di applicants to take dia time and put all dia application materials in order.

Payroll timetable

Steps and Requirements to fill and complete di registration form

Na four steps wey applicants must fill to complete registration

Step 1: Personal Registration

For dis first step, applicants go need register personal details, first and last name, email, phone number, password, gender, date of birth, residential address, state of origin and local government, accept the Terms and Conditions, then register.

Step 2: Activate your account

Applicants go receive one activation code on top di phone number and email address dem take register. You go need dis code to activate your account. Make sure say your phone number or email address near you as you dey register so you go fit complete di registration process.

Tailors dey work

Step 3: Organisation registration

Afta applicant don successfully activate dia account, dem go need login and register dia organization. To complete dis stage, applicants go need dia CAC Number, SMEDAN Number, Tax ID (e no dey compulsory) and di organisation bank account details.

Step 4: Completing di payroll support application

Under di MSME Payroll Support, applicant go receive one email on list di things e need to complete di application. E go need submit names of im employees wey no go pass 10 staff, proof of previous payments to di beneficiaries and oda supporting documents.