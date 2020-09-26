UFC 253 Isreal Adesanya VS Paulo Costa: Wetin you need to know about di fight

Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Israel Adesanya go fight wit undefeated middleweight champion Paulo Costa on Sunday, 27 September for di Ultimate Fighting Champion, UFC 253.

Adesanya wey also be undefeated champion bin start beef Costa for October, 2019 wen im dare Costa to come fight am. Dis na di first MMA battle between two undefeated champions since 2009.

E don tey wen dem don dey plan dis fight. Infact dem for fight for match dis 2020 but Costa bin get bicep wound.

Wetin you suppose know about di fight

Di battle go shele for Abu Dhabi wia di two champions neva fight before and fans no go fit show sake of coronavirus.

Adesanya bin get quarrel wit Costa during press briefing wia im tell Costa say im go knock am out.

Adesanya fit lose im middleweight belt if im lose dis fight.

'Mixed Martial Arts na very fun sport'

Di last time wey Costa fight na for August 2019 wia im beat Yoel Romero wey Adesanya don also fight wit.

For im last five fights, Adesanya beat Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, and Romero.

Where to watch di fight?