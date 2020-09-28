Rema Twitter rant set social media on fire - See five 'pipo' di Nigerian musician sub

Nigerian singer Rema don go on Twitter rant wia im drop strong word for different pipo including fans, haters, goment and im fellow industry pipo.

Inside 24 series of tweets wey im drop on September 28, 2020, im pour im mind about different issues. Di tweets don make pipo dey compare am to American rapper Kanye West wey dey like go on dis kain ranting.

Di messages dey very long and indirect, making am hard to decode who exactly Rema dey refer to.

But dis na 5 pipo wey Rema sub for di Twitter rant.

1. Di girl wey no give am face before im blow

E be like say Rema don get im own fair share of rejection and heartbreak.

Di singer tell di girl wey reject am before im blow say im don dey chop di benefits of di pain wey di rejection cause am now wey im don dey popular.

2. Im first engineer

Di 'Lady' singer share say wen im still be upcoming artiste, im first sound engineer abandon am sake of say im bin no fit pay di guy dat time.

Na im producer, Ozedikus bin come thru for am wit beats wey im sneak out for Rema to record wit. According to am, all di beats wey Ozedikus sneak out for am don turn to hit songs.

3. Nigeria goment

Rema also get word for di Nigerian goment. Im chook mouth for di new police law goment just sign wey dey cause serious vexation for di kontri.

Di new law go allow police officers to dey search anybodi wey dem suspect say na tiff without warrant and fit arrest di pesin too.

Rema say di outrage on Twitter no de enough, say make pipo wake up.

4. Show promoters

Di singer also change am for show promoters wey no dey let am bring im ideas to life sake of say "dia stage no strong".

Rema complain say di show promoters dey limit am even wen im dey ready to pay from im pocket to bring im ideas to life. Im come advise dem to build stage wey dey strong, say im generation wan party and scatter stage.

5. Im late brother friends

Most of im fans just dey find out for di first time thru im Twitter rant say Rema bin lose im brother.

According to Rema, wen im brother die, only two of im friends bin dey im death bed but wen im bin dey throw house parties wen im still dey alive, evribodi go show.

Di singer say na sake of dis kain tin, im no dey comfortable around pipo because im feel say pipo only love for wetin dem fit gain from am.

Some fans begin dey call on Don Jazzy - di owner of di Mavin record label wey Rema dey signed to - make im change di singer password so im go stop to dey tweet. But instead Don Jazzy encourage pipo to continue to dey read Rema tweets say di singer dey pass important message.