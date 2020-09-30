BBC News
Nigeria at 60 : Di way dem take create di 36 states
13 minutes wey don pass
Nigeria don turn 60
<section><h2>[PIDGIN] Quiz: NIGERIA AT 60</h2><p><p>You fit use your knowledge of geography to point out dis states from around di six Geo-political zones for Nigeria? You get 3 minutes to find all 20, good luck!</p></p></section><section><h2>Wia Zamfara dey?</h2><p><p><em>(</em>Tap di middle of di state on di map<em>)</em></p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Bayelsa dey?</h3><p><p><em>(</em>Tap di middle of di state on di map<em>)</em></p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Ekiti dey?</h3><p><p><em>(</em>Tap di middle of di state on di map<em>)</em></p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Anambra dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Gombe dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Akwa Ibom dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Plateau dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Imo dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Oyo dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Jigawa dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Kwara dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Ebonyi dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Kebbi dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Edo dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3>Wia Osun dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Adamawa dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Abia dey?</h3><p><p>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Delta dey?</h3><p><p><em></em>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Kogi dey?</h3><p><p><em></em>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h3> Wia Bauchi dey?</h3><p><p><em></em>(Tap di middle of di state on di map)</p></p></section><section><h2>Serious matter!!!</h2><p><p>You need to go dust your Social studies textbook o!</p></p></section><section><h3>Let my pipo go!!!</h3><p><p>You still need to read up</p></p></section><section><h3>Map Master!!!</h3><p><p>Nigerian tour guide!!! You are doing well.</p></p></section>
