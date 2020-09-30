Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad: Wetin you need to know about di kontri new Emir

Kuwait don swear in new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday, 30 September afta di former emir Sheikh Sabah and half brother to Sheikh Nawaf die for US at age 91.

Sheikh Nawaf wey be di Crown Prince and Deputy Emir bin take constitutional oath to become di new Emir.

Sheikh Nawaf bin express deep emotions as im dey follow di National Assembly tok, a day afta di former emir die.

"We go use our life take guard di precious confidence wey di people of Kuwait don put for our hand," di 83-year-old tok as im dey take oath of office.

Di bodi of Sheikh Sabah dey expected to arrive for Kuwait City later on Wednesday ontop flight from Minnesota wia im bin dey receive medical treatment since July.

Dis na some tins to know about di new emir.

Im don do Emir work before

Emir work no dey new to Sheikh Nawaf as dem bin give some of di former Emir constitutional duties for July 18 wen Sheikh Sabah dey hospital for medical checks.

Na di pikin of di 10th ruler of Kuwait

Sheikh Nawaf na di sixth son of di 10th Ruler of Kuwait from di Al Sabah dynasty, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah wey bin rule di kontri from 1921 to 1950.

Dem born am for June 25, 1937 and na for Dasman Palace im grow.

Im don get ministerial and political positions before

Im bin serve as Governor of Hawalli region for Kuwait from 1961 to 1978.