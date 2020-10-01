BBC News
BBC Pidgin Corona Minute
Dem no support media player for your device
BBC Pidgin Corona Minute
15 minutes wey don pass
De one we dem don look
2:22
Video,
Jane Richards na makeup artist wey fit change her face to anybody face
, Duration 2,22
25th September 2020
2:06
Video,
Sultan Adekoya: How "Anthony Joshua, Mayweather, Mike Tyson" make dis 12 year old Nigerian turn 'viral' boxer
, Duration 2,06
30th September 2020
3:21
Video,
Abraham Chukwu: Meet di corporate fruit seller for Benin city, Edo State
, Duration 3,21
28th September 2020
3:01
Video,
Meet di cute family wey dey heat up social media with dia dance steps
, Duration 3,01
23rd September 2020
3:01
Video,
Savage Trap Queen: I dey make 80k - 100k per blue film
, Duration 3,01
6th December 2018
2:13
Video,
John Amanam: 'Dis prosthetics wey I dey do na handmade, no be surgery'
, Duration 2,13
22nd September 2020
2:21
Video,
Beyoncé: Meet Papi Ojo, di Nigerian boy wey teach Beyoncé how to Gbese and do di Legwork
, Duration 2,21
3rd September 2020
1:33
Video,
Lekki Pastor sextape: "Delete your naked picture from your bobo phone before e too late"
, Duration 1,33
6th November 2018
1:12
Video,
Meet di 13-year old gele and make-up expert
, Duration 1,12
9th October 2017
1:54
Video,
Nigerian Cinderella: How bread seller turn celebrity
, Duration 1,54
16th August 2017