World Teachers Day: Nigerian teachers on 5 October get Buhari nod for special salary

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

As part of celebration of World Teachers Day on October 5, President Muhammadu Buhari, don approve special salary scale for teachers.

E no end dia, di Presido also increase di years of service for teachers by five years.

Dis one mean say teachers go fit work reach 40 years in service instead of 35 years.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Di minister of education, Adamu Adamu, wey represent di president na im tok dis one during di 2020 celebration of World Teachers Day.

Skip Twitter post, 1 JUST IN: President @MBuhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers, the Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu has announced today in Abuja. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 5, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1