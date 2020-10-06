Prophet Sotitobire prison sentence in Akure: Meet "Prophet Alfa Babatunde of Sotitobire" and oda Nigerian prophets wey dey imprisonment for crime

Sotitobire Prophet, Alfa Babatunde don chop life imprisonment afta court find am guilty of child kidnapping, but im no be di first Nigerian Man of God wey go chill for prison sake of crime.

Some oda Nigerian pastors don go jail for committing different kain crimes from kidnapping to rape and stealing.

Sotitobire Prophet Babatunde

Dis na di latest for di list of prophets or( Men of God, as some dey call dem) wey dey prison on criminal charge.

Di founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre Prophet Alfa Babatunde bin dey face accuse of child kidnapping of one one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole wey miss from im church last year.

Di Prophet and six oda members of im church bin don dey trial for months afta Kolawole Gold disappear from di Church children department during a Sunday service on November 10, 2020.

Justice Odusola sentence dem afta e find dem guilty of di two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on di evidence di prosecution present.

Michael Oluronbi

Birmingham Crown Court convict Michael Oluronbi and Juliana Oluronbi of many charges

Evangelical pastor Michael Oluronbi and im wife Juliana wey base for UK, chop 34 years for prison on January 15 2020, on top rape and sexual abuse of pikin dem plus adults accuse and oda charges.

Oluronbi rape im church members many many times aft aim give dem "holy bath" to comot 'evil spirit.'

Four of di girls carri belle from am and im wife Juliana Oluronbi arrange abortions for dem even as one girl say she go don do like five or six abortions from secondary school.

Timothy Omotosho

For October 2018, television evangelist Timothy Omotosho, of Jesus Dominion International Church, for South Africa, land court on top accuse of rape of one of im church members, Cheryl Zondi, since she dey 14 years reach 22 years.

Since Three years ago im don dey prison dey await trial for about 97 different charges including human trafficking, racketeering and rape of women and girls for im church.

As of October 6, Omotosho dey expect to apply for bail.

Sam Kayode

Nigerian accountant and part-time pastor for United Kingdom Sam Kayode, collect nine years sentence to prison for stealing £4.1 million for June 2016

Kayode wey bin dey make £57,000 per year go jail on top accuse say im commit fraud against Haberdashers' Aske state schools.

Out of di £4.1 million wey im steal, na only £800,000 dem fit recover from am.

Dr Rev King

Court bin sentence Rev King to death by hanging

Chukwu Emeka Ezeugo a.k.a Reverend King, wey be di oga kpatakpata of di Christian Praying Assembly (CPA) bin go jail for September 26, 2006, afta court find am guilty of killing im church member, Ann Uzoh.

Im trial bin last for ten years before High court for Lagos bin sentence am to death by hanging afta dem find am guilty for murder.