Ondo Governorship Election 2020: How Akure South, Owo, Ondo West fit determine di winner of 10 October election

Ondo State dey head to di polls on Saturday 10, October to decide who go lead di state for anoda four years.

Candidates dey expect to pull large number of votes from di 18 local goment areas of di state.

Di local goment na Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Akure North, Akure South, Ifedore, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Ondo East, Ondo West, Owo, Ilaje, Okitipupa, Ose, Odigbo, Ese Odo, Idanre and Irele

But all eyes for dis election go dey on three major local goment wey for Ondo State election history, dia voring power dey always decide who go win di elections.

Akure South

Akure South LGA na di largest local goment area for Ondo State wit population of ova 480,000 and ova 280,000 registered voters.

For di 2016 Govnorship election, Akure South wit 25,797 votes, give di sitting Govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu, di highest votes from any local goment.

For 2012, Dis local goment give Labor party di highest votes of 49,915 to make former Govnor Olusegun Mimiko to win im second term for office.

Di race to 2020 Govnorship election don near and dis local goment go take big decision wit dia voting numbers on who fit become di next Ondo State govnor.

Di govnorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede come from dis local goment.

Wit 535 polling unit, election history for Ondo State don show say di PDP and di ruling APC party dey always drag to get their highest number of votes from dis local goment.

Political watchers believe say dis election na battle betwendi ruling APC party and main opposition PDP.

Ondo West

Afta Ilaje local goment, na Ondo West be di third largest local goment for Ondo State wit ova 150,000 registered voters.

Di pipo of Ondo West LGA na part of big numbers wey go determine di outcome of di election.

For history, dia numbers and election turnout dey always depend on whether one of di candidates come from dia region.

Dis time around, one of di former governor of di state, Olusegun Mimiko wey dey support one of di govnorship candidate of Zenith labor party, Agboola Ajayi, come from dat area.

Whether dis local goment go support dia local pesin for dis election or not, di outcome of dia votes na wetin go determine who go win and who no go win.



Owo local goment

Owo local goment hold di power of incumbency for di 2020 govnorship election.

Di sitting Govnor of di state, Rotimi Akeredolu of di ruling All Progressive Congress, APC come from dis LGA.

Owo get 264 polling units wit voting power of ova 119,000 registered voters.

All eyes go dey on dis local goment as pipo dey expect say dem go vote dia own pikin.

If dem do or dem no vote dia own, whoever most of di registered voters put hand to support for Owo, fit tanda to win di 2020 election.

Wetin fit be di game changer dis time around na if di oda 15 local goment decide to support one of di govnorship candidates against di three big local goments

But most times di oda LGAs dey always align wit dis three.

