EndSARS: Buhari meet IGP ontop #EndSARS protest across Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari giving marching order on Friday night afta e meet IGP ontop #EndSARS Buhari meet IGP ontop #EndSARS protest across Nigeria.
"Our determination to reform di police make e no dey in doubt. I dey briefed regularly on di reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure say Police are fully accountable to di pipo." Buhari tok.
Di Nigerian leader meeting wit di police chief dey come afta two whole days of protest wey staet for Lagos and spread across di kontri since Wedneday dis week.
