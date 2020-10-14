Nigerian Police SWAT team: Nigeria Police Force salary vs top paid police officers for di world

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police officers

Nigeria Police Force like everi oda police officer for di word get very important job to protect life and property of citizens.

And dis kain ogbonge responsibility dey come wit ogbonge salary for some kontries.

As at February 2020, dis na five kontries wey dey pay dia police officers di highest salaries for world, according to salaryexpert.com.

1. Canada

Canada get di highest salary for police officer for di world. On average, police officer dey collect over $100,000 per year.

Dia salary high like dis sake of services like "Paid duty" wey dey pay dem higher rate if dem stand guard for construction site or private function.

Even wen dem dey wait for court to give testimony, dem go collect overtime payment.

New recruit go collect $50,000 per year.

2. Switzerland

Police officers for Zurich, Switzerland dey collect $73,472 per year.

3. United States

Di average salary for police for police for di US na $60,000 but dis amount depend on di state wey di officer dey work and dia level of experience.

New York, California and New Jersey get some of di highest salaries for police officers.

4. United Kingdom

Di starting salary for police constables for England, Wales and Northern Ireland dey between £19,400 to £23,000 per year.

But di national average salary for di whole of UK na £31,000 ($38,000) per year and dem no dey work pass 40 hours per week.

5. Australia

Police officers dey collect $42,000 per year on average for Australia.

Dem dey work 40 hours per week but if dem work overtime, di moni fit increase well-well.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Na about 250,000 police officers dey Nigeria.

How much be "Nigeria Police Force" salary?

Meanwhile, Nigeria dey pay di lowest salaries for police officers.

Dem gats survive on $1,700 per year wey be just about $4 per day.