Abuja don ban street demonstrations

End SARS Protest: FCT security committee don ban street protest

Di FCT Security Committee for meeting don cancel all protests, gatherings and processions for Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

Di committee wey dey chaired by di FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Musa Bello say dem chook eye into di directive of President Buhari and di dissolve order of FSARS by di Inspector General of Police and feel say di protesters dey cause kata kata for law abiding citizens.

Dem also tok say di Covid-19 guidelines still dey ground and di protesters no follow dem at all even as dem sabi say pipo get right to freedom of association.