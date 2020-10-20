EndSARS protest: Armed sojas fire shots to scata thousands of #EndSARS Lagos protesters

Armed soldiers fire shots and fire works wia thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos.

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm today.

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.

Di next tin everiwia scata and become rowdy. E no dey clear how many wunjure wen e happun around 6:45pm Nigerian time.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin see one protester wey wunjure. Latest gist be say di sojas don form wall alias barrier gada round di protests wey no gree run.

Di protesters tanda for ground insists say dem go continue di protest against police brutality.

For now Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don order say make di enforcement of di 24hour curfew inside di state no start until 9pm to enable pipo wey hook for traffic to get to domot.

Di sojas fire wetin sound like live bullets for up at first, then dem begin fire fire works wey sound like banga to pursue di sojas, awa to pesin wey dey dia wen e happun tok.

Meanwhile Nigeria Police Inspector General Muhammed Adamu don order anti-riot police unit to immediately enta streets sake of violence for di #EndSARS protests.

EndsSARS protests also make Governor Fayemi order 24hr curfew for Ekiti State from 10pm on Friday.