Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Pope Francis speak on Kumba attack & killing of school pikins

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Head of di Catholic church world wide Pope Francis don condemn de killing of seven pikin dem for Kumba, South West region of Cameroon.

Gunmen storm and attack Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy on 24 October, 2020 wia den kill di school pikins wit 12 odas weh deh di still struggling for dia lives for hospital wit wounds.

"Ah di condemn dis wowo act for kill young innocent pikin and I pray for dia souls, make dis kana tin no happen again", Pope Francis tok for yi declaration.

Pope also pray say make Anglophone crisis get final solution and make peace return for de regions.

Pope Francis tok five afta gunmen , on top motorcycles, wit guns attack Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy for Kumba, Southwest Cameroon, for October 24.

Kumba killings na just one of many for Anglophone regions, since weh crisis start for 2016.