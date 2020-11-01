Who be Joe Biden wey dey contest for America president

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former US Vice-President, Joe Biden, dey run for di number three time for di position of Democratic president.

Dis time, im dey run as di main di main, and di most popular candidate for di field.

Although former President Barack Obama call am di "best vice-president wey America eva get," Oga Biden 40 years record for public service dey under attack. So who im be?

Political career

Oga Biden run for president for 2008 as Democratic nominee before im drop, come join di Obama ticket.

Im eight years for Obama White House - wia im bin dey always appear for di president side - make am possible for Biden to claim many of Obama legacy, including passing di Affordable Care Act.

Im associate wit Oga Obama wey dey mostly call am im - "brother" - fit also contribute di support wey im dey get from African American voters.

As pesin wey don tey for corridor of power, im get solid foreign affairs credentials, and bin help balance oga Obama lack of political experience.

Im make headline for 2012 wen im come out to say im dey "absolutely comfortable" wit gay marriage, even before President Obama open mouth to support gay marriage.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis two terms of supporting di first black president na di highest point for im 40 years political career.

Di Senator wey don do six terms, first win election for 1972. Im contest for president for 1988 but later witdraw afta im confess say im copy one speech of di den British Labour party leader, Neil Kinnock.

As Biden don tey for di corridors of power, plenti tins dey wey dem fit take attack am.

Wen im first start im career, im bin support pipo for di south of di kontri wey bin oppose make black and white pipo use di same bus or go to di same public school.

And as chairman of di Senate Judicial Committee for 1991, im bin dey in charge of Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearing and dem bin sharpaly criticize am for how im bin take handle di Anita Hill allegation say one nominee bin harass am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, In 1974, Biden be di youngest US senator

Oga Biden, for 1994, be serious advocate of di anti-crime bill wey many dey tok now say e dey encourage long long prison sentence and mass imprisonment.

Di record don make Biden an uncomfortable fit for di modern Democratic Party.

Personal tragedy

Biden don experience some tragedies for im life.

For 1972, shortly afta im win first position as Senator, im wife Neilia and im baby daughter Naomi die for accident. Dem bin swear in from hospital wia im bin dey take care of im two sons wey bin survive di accident.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For 2015, im son Beau die of brain cancer at di age of 46. Dem bin dey see Beau as di new star of US politics and im bin dey plan to contest for Delaware state governorship for 2016.

Oga Biden bin enjoy some kain favour sake of Beau death, as dis high im rep as kind and reliable family man.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

But, dis kain favour get im own trap. Afta im begin run for di 2020 election, im gats to defend imsef from accuse from female voters wey say dem no like di way im take touch dem - di accuse complete wit some uncomfortable videos.