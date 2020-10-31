James bond actor Sean Connery don die at di age of 90

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Sir Sean Connery don die at di age of 90, im family tok.

Di British actor wey bin dey popular for acting James Bond, be first to cari di role enta big screen and im act for even of di spy thrillers.

Sir Connery die for night inside im sleep as im dey for Bahamas. Tori be say im bin no well for some time.

Im act for many many years and bin win many awards including Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globe awards.

Di "Diamonds are Forever" actor bin act oda feems like di Hunter for redOctober, Indiana Jones and di Last Crusader and di Rock.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many still dey see am as di best actor to eva play di role of 007.

Im Oscar come for 1988, wen dem name am di best supporting actor for di party wey im play as Irish police for Di Untouchables.

Di Queen of England make am Knight for 2000 for Holyrood Palace.