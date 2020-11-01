Electricity: We never increase tariff - Ikeja electric

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ikeja Electric company for Nigeria financial capital Lagos, say dem never increase dia tariff as plenti pipo dey tok for social media.

For Interview wit BBC di company tok tok pesin Felix Ofulue say many pipo wey dey pay higher tariff na pipo wey bin dey owe before dem get dia metre.

Tori bin comot say many pipo don begin pay di new increased electricity tariff wey federal goment bin declare.

But di company say dem still dey charge di old bill wey dem bi dey charge for September.

Oga Ofulue say 'If you dey owe moni for electricity before you get your metre, we go convert di balance into your metre and as you dey recharge, we go dey deduct di old bill, we no dey cancel old bill'.

E say pipo wey dey get more light dey pay more while pipo wey dey get less light dey pay less.

'Pipo wey dey receive less dan 8 hours light no dey affected by di tariff change wey bin goment increase few weeks ago. Pipo wey dey get over 12 hours light dey pay more pass pipo wey dey receive less' na so e tok.

According to Ofulue, weda you buy more units or not, na how much electricity you fit safe go determine how much electricity you use for a period of time.

Nigeria goment increase electricity tarrif few weeks ago wey make plenti pipo including labour unions begin para and dey threaten mass protest, however dem later suspend am for two weeks as dem dey do tok tok wit stakeholders.