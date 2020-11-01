‘Na youth we be, we no kill pesin’ - Nigerian youth

Dem no support media player for your device

‘Na youth we be, we no kill pesin’ - Nigerian youth

For dis video, BBC Pidgin follow some youths for di Nigerian creative industry tok as dem share di kain struggle dem dey face.

Chigozie Obi be Visual Artist wey don dey di creative industry for 3 years and she tok say she sef don dey face wetin pipo before her dey face.

Kanso Ogbolu na Nigerian Content Creator wey tok say im own biggest frustration na ‘power’ and basic amenities.

Yetunde Ogundipe wey be Stop-Motion Artist also tok about some of di tins wey make her dey lend her voice as a Nigerian creative.

Padebi Ojomo na Digital Marketer wey tok about how pipo just no understand wetin e mean to say your work from house.