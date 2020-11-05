Nazir Sarkin Waka: ‘I dey ready to spend di rest of my life for prison’

Wia dis foto come from, Nazir Sarkin Waka/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di Singer say e dey ready to spend all im life for prison sake of wetin e believe in

Na wetin some fans no go wan hear but di fact be say popular northern Nigeria singer Nazir Ahmed wey pipo sabi as Sarkin Waka don spend di last 24 hours for Kurmawa Prison for Kano.

Na on Wednesday court for Kano, northwestern Nigeria say make dem carry di singer go prison until e meet di bail conditions wey dem give am.

Sarkin Waka problem na with Kano Censorship Board over two songs 'Gidan Sarauta and ' Sai Hakuri' wey im release without licence but some pipo tok say na because e criticise Kano govnor Abdullahi Ganduje for one of di songs as oda singers dey also release songs di way e do im own.

As dem dey carry am go prison, di singer do Whatsapp voice note wey e tok say e dey ready to spend im life for prison for wetin e believe in.

"Wetin dey happun to me no dey surprising because of wetin I stand for, I dey ready to spend di remaining parts of my life for prison I no go give up and make Nigerian youths no give up." Dis na wetin Nazir tok.

Im brother and film maker Aminu Saira wey speak to BBC say di issue just be say di goment just get something against Sarkin Waka if not wetin dey happun no suppose happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Nazir Sarkin Waka/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di popular singer get title of 'King of singers' (Sarkin Waka) from former Kano Emir Sanusi Lamido wey

"Dis songs na songs wey dey circulate even before Ganduje become govnor why be say na now dem go bring up di issue and secondly di pesin wey even release di album don die because as a singer no be im job to release albums or songs."

Aminu say dem go continue to fight for dia brother release as even on Wednesday dem try meet one of di conditions but by then di judge don comot from court.

"One of di conditions na to get any Hisbah commander from any local goment for Kano and we don get somebody unfortunately di judge don comot and switch off im phone by then."