NECO Mathematics expo 2020: See wetin di exam body tok about di mathematics expo 2020

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Di National Examinations Council (NECO) don react to di tori of dia Mathematics expo 2020 wey dey fly upandan for social media and some websites.

Azeez Sani wey be di tok-tok pesin for NECO tell BBC Pidgin say all di expo wey dey fly around na fake.

"Dem no be true question papers, If you go through di papers wey dem write today, no be di same tin with di fake question paper wey dey fly upandan. Just try and get di paper wey dem write today and compare di two of dem you go see wetin I mean."

"Pipo wey dey spread am just wan dupe unsuspecting candidates wey no dey ready to read hard for di examination."

Oga Azeez dey tok dis one as candidate dey write di mathematics exams today and student dey search for di questions papers wey leak.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/NECO

Oga Sani say pipo wey wan play di candidates wayo just gada past question papers to deceive di lazy candidates wey no wan work hard.

For November 3, NECO bin announce di new timetables for di continuation of di 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for Nigeria and dem tok say dem go begin with di exam from Monday 9 November, 2020.

NECO bin postpone di examinations indefinitely on di 25th of October on top di security wahala wey happun afta hoodlums hijack di peaceful End Sars protests across di kontri.