Joe Biden pick Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Biden (right) seen with Ron Klain at a meeting in 2014

America President -elect Joe Biden don pick im veteran aide Ron Klain to be di White House chief of staff.

Oga Klain don dey serve oga Biden since di 1980s wen im be Senator and later wen im be vice-president.

As ogbonge insider for Washington, im don serve as Senior White aide to President Barrack Obama and as chief of staff to Vice-President Al Gore.

Di work of di White House chief of staff na to manage di president everyday schedule and e no be political appointment wey need Senate confirmation.

Who be Ron Klain?

Ronald A. Klain na United States political consultant, civil servant, lawyer and member of di Democratic Party.

Im serve as chief counsel for di Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989-92 wen Oga Biden be chairman.

Imbin also work as advise and speechwriter during oga Biden 1988 and 2008 White House campaign dem wey no dey successful.

Klain serve as chief of staff for oga Biden from 2009 to 2011 wen im be vice -president for Obama White House.

Im later serve as "Ebola czar" under Obama during di spread of di deadly disease for 2014.

Im na di Democratic staff wey don dey tey pass, im bin dey invovle for Bill Clinton presidential campaigns and work as adviser to John Kerry wen im try run for White House for 2004.

Im don do presidential debate coach for Bill Clinton, AlGore, John Kerry, Barrack Obama and Joe Biden.

Afta im work for oga Gore campaign, oga Klain work as powerful lobbyist for one ogbonge mortgage company and one drugmaker wey congress bin dey investigate.

Klain get any political issues from im past?

Im bin kwanta wit di new president-elect five years ago afta im give im full support to Madam Clinton campaign wen oga Biden, wey be vice-president den, still dey hope for di party nomination.

"E dey hard for me to do dat kain work afta Biden kpafuka," na so im write about di man wey in serve as chief of staff inside email wey im sent give Clinton presidential campaign chairman john Podesta for October 2015.

Wikileaks na im reveal dis message and oga Klain refuse to comment about am wen tori pipo Politico publish am.

Klain don since settle di mata wit oga Biden.

During im presidential campaign dis year, President Donald Trump mention oga Klain many times as im attack Joe Biden.

Im continue to refer to serious comments wey oga Klain bin make about how dem handle di H1N1 bird flu pandemic wey bin happun for 2014 to 2015 for US. About 12,500 pipo die from di disease even though e no reach Covid-19 deaths at all.

Klain bin show for one panel of discussion last year say: "We do everything wrong. And you know, 60 million Americans catch di H1N1 dat time. And wey just get luck say dis no be di biggest mass death for America history."

Trump use dis oga klain tok to take scata Biden argument say im go bring experience and competence to handle America current coronavirus pandemic.

One old tweet wey bin cause plenty tok on Wednesday na di reply wey im post tor reply one atrticle wey tori pipo Vox bin do wit headline wey say: "68% of Americans tin say dem rig election."