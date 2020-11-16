Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: Preacher Bushiri di 'rich' pastor and who be Prophetess Mary im wife?

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

One popular Christian pastor Shepherd Bushiri, wey dey face charges of 419 and moni laundering for South Africa don japa go im home kontri for Malawi.

As e be so, South Africa don issue im arrest warrant afta im skip bail come return to im home kontri.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and im wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri, over di weekend, explain for post dem drop for dia soial media aacount say dem dey Malawi, because of safety and security issues since 2015.

Wia dis foto come from, ProphetessMaryBushiri//Facebook

Di mata don worse after dem both just got our bail, according to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Authorities bin arrest im and im wife for October 2020 ontop accuse of multi- million dollar fraud and corruption scandal. Dem later grant di couple bail for November 2020 wit di condition say dem go submit dia passports to authorities.

Observers dey fear say di mata fit cause diplomatic kwanta between Malawi and South Africa as pipo don begin ask question about how oga Bushiri and im wife manage japa.

Wetin we call dis foto, Im dey sell dis "miracle oil" outside im church

Who be Shepherd Bushiri plus facts about am?

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri na Malawi-born "prophet" wey dey operate churches from Ghana to South Africa

E claims to cure pipo of of HIV and bring back pipo from di dead, according to South Africa's Mail & Guardian tori wey land around January 2018.

Bushiri bin predict say di UK go divide, "states" go fight and e go descend into "chaos", di Maravi Post tok inside one report

Im appear to walk on air inside a video wey pipo share widely on social media

Bushiri tell Zimbabwe politician Kembo Mohadi say im go get "di crown" before dem name am vice-president, according to New Zimbabwe

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri na di founder of di Evangelical Church Gathering for South Africa wit branches for oda kontries.

Many don call di millionaire pastor one of di richest religious leaders for Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, Ecg ministries Wetin we call dis foto, Im own four private jets

Im don claim to cure pipo of HIV, make blind see road, turn poor man to rich man and even one time, im claim say im waka for air.

Pastor Bushiri bin grow up Mzuzu, one city for northern Malawi before im come move to to Pretoria for South Africa.

Tori be say im dey banned from Botswana sake of "miracle moni".

Im popular sotay im crusades dey full sports stadium wit followers.

But pipo don accuse am say im dey use poor pipo wey dey desperate to change dia condition, say im dey sell "miracle oil" to dem.

Dem born 20 February 1983) also known as Major 1 or Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,

Authorities for Botswana shut down im church afta im claim say pesin fit summon moni out of notin, sometin wey dey against financial regulations.

Wia dis foto come from, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Who be Prophet Bushiri wife Mary?

Mary Bushiri na im be Shepherd Bushiri wife. She dey commonly known as [Prophetess Mary Bushiri].

She bin work as an accountant for one international nongovernmental organisation. Today, Bushiri wife, Mary, dey preach just like her husband.

Mary Bushiri and Shepherd Bushiri bin marry for July 2011.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri wedding happun for Mzuzu stadium, and many people attend di function.

Wia dis foto come from, Prophetess Mary Bushiri/Facebook

How far wit im trial?

Bushiri, im wife and two oda pipo dey face accuse of moni laundering and 419. Crime investigators tok say di case 102 million South Africa rand ($6.6m).

Im don alredi show for Pretoria Magistrate court on 21 October to hear charges and dem grant on 4 November.