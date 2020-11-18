Twitter fleets: Wetin be [Twitter fleets] feature wey dey disappear afta 24 hours? Countries e dey available

Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter fleets:

Twitter social networking site don launch new [Twitter fleets] feature wey go allow users post tweets wey go disappear afta 24 hours.

Dis feature wey dem dey call 'fleets', just be like di stories feature for Snapchat and Instagram and e go dey available worldwide.

Di social media giant say dem launch di new feature afta pipo complain say dem no too like Tweeting sake of how e dey too public, too permanent wit too much pressure to get retweets.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How to use [Twitter Fleet]

You fit use Fleet to send text, post reactions to pesin tweet, share foto or video.

You fit also customize your Fleets wit different background and captions.

If you wan share Tweet wit Fleet, you go tap di 'Share' icon for di bottom of di Tweet come tap 'Share in Fleet'.

You go come add wetin you tink either wit text or emojis.

Your followers go see your Fleet for di top of dia home timeline.