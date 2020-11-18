Buhari on South South Governors meeting: President Buhari explain why e snub stakeholders meeting for Port Harcourt

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH

Di presidency don explain give why no delegation from di Federal goment attend di meeting wit south-south govnors for Porthacourt.

Prsident toktok pesin, Garba Shehu for statement say di delegations no fit come di meeting sake of di emergency security meeting wey president Muhammadu Buhari summon and not out of disrespect for di leaders of di region.

E further explain give say di Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and heads of security and intelligence agencies bin don ready to travel to Port Harcourt before dem ask dem to stay back to attaend di security meeting.

Oga Garba yarn give say goment bin reach out to di host of di meeting through some channels to inform am about di new development

Di emergency security meeting wey hold on Tuesday na sake of di security situation for di kontri wey don dabaru afta di endsars protest bin happun and dat di issue don affect every part of di kontri including south- south.

Oga Garba say goment dey ready to hear from leaders, stakeholder and young pipo from south -south region on top wetin dey happun for di kontri and dat sake of dis, dem go consult wit di leaders dem so dat dem go come up wit new date wey dem go hold di meeting.

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Background to dis tori

South South Governors don ask di Federal Goment to apologise to di region for cancelling one important stakeholders meeting wey suppose hold today for Port Harcourt.

Di Presidency bin fix di meeting wit Governors and oda leaders of di region to discuss plenty national issues wey affect di region and oda matters wey happen after di EndSars protests but di meeting no hold.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa wey preside over di session say dem shift di time of di meeting two times from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday sake of excuse say President Buhari bin dey meet wit di Director of di Department of State Services DSS and Inspector General of Police wey suppose be part of di South South meeting, but im later get call from di Chief of Staff to di President, Agboola Ibrahim Gambari to cancel di meeting.

Governor Okowa say dem dey very disappointed say Federal Goment fit treat di region like dat come add say na disrespect to di region.

"We dey call for public apology not for di Governors alone, we ask for apology because no be we call for dis meeting, na di Presidency naim call di meeting. Dem change di time last night, we understand come tok to our pipo. Some of us no sleep wia we dey try to put tins togeda. So we don get very bad start and we dey send dis message to di Chief of Staff to di President.

As a region, we deserve unreserved apology, particularly to our traditional rulers and leaders for dis zone wey include our Christian leaders, opinion leaders, our women, our youths and di Governors of di zone wey di pipo elect, and dat na di least we expect for us to accept to reconvene dis meeting again."